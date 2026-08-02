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Bin chicken by pusspup
Photo 1026

Bin chicken

I've never known the ibis to be quite so aggressive. This blighter, or his friend, actually flew in and tried to steal my lunch out of my hand!
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Lesley ace
Wow, great photo. Did you give him a bit of your sandwich?
August 2nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
August 2nd, 2026  
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