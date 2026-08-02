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Previous
Photo 1026
Bin chicken
I've never known the ibis to be quite so aggressive. This blighter, or his friend, actually flew in and tried to steal my lunch out of my hand!
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
22nd July 2026 10:45am
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sydney
Lesley
ace
Wow, great photo. Did you give him a bit of your sandwich?
August 2nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
August 2nd, 2026
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