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Old and new; Pyrmont Bridge by pusspup
Photo 1029

Old and new; Pyrmont Bridge

This bridge seems to have become a pedestrian walkway since I lived here. Glad that they restored and kept this piece of history.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the decorative old against the stark simplicity of the new !
August 5th, 2026  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful structure, I love the shape and colours.
August 5th, 2026  
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