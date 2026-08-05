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Previous
Photo 1029
Old and new; Pyrmont Bridge
This bridge seems to have become a pedestrian walkway since I lived here. Glad that they restored and kept this piece of history.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Wylie extra
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
3rd August 2026 7:40pm
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sydney
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the decorative old against the stark simplicity of the new !
August 5th, 2026
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful structure, I love the shape and colours.
August 5th, 2026
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