Follow the sign by pusspup
Photo 2014

Follow the sign

How inviting is this dry barren campground?! Just follow the arrow to the camp office:) AND it was SO hot. Fortunately we weren't camping but just passing through.
At another time, and after a bit of rain, it would probably be beautiful.
Wylie

@pusspup
