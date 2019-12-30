Previous
Smoke on the water by pusspup
Photo 2020

Smoke on the water

A very eery look across the water for our morning paddle with the smoke blocking out any background but the lake water was so still, like a mirror. We had a lovely paddle but breathed in a lot of smoke:(
Lou Ann ace
This image is beautiful, even in it’s starkness.
December 30th, 2019  
