Photo 2020
Smoke on the water
A very eery look across the water for our morning paddle with the smoke blocking out any background but the lake water was so still, like a mirror. We had a lovely paddle but breathed in a lot of smoke:(
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
29th December 2019 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smoke
,
lake
,
paddle
Lou Ann
ace
This image is beautiful, even in it’s starkness.
December 30th, 2019
