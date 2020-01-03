Sign up
Photo 2024
Smoke on the water II
The smoke was even heavier yesterday, worst ever, worse air quality than India or China. This is our Carillon on the Lake, normally with parliament house in background - hidden by smoke.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
Jim Dunn
Love the reflection.
January 3rd, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Very powerful image. Prayers that the fires are controlled soon.
January 3rd, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
stay safe there, so much of our country is now gone :(
January 3rd, 2020
Margo
ace
Lovely shot Yes we do pray these fires will be put out quickly
January 3rd, 2020
