Smoke on the water II by pusspup
Photo 2024

Smoke on the water II

The smoke was even heavier yesterday, worst ever, worse air quality than India or China. This is our Carillon on the Lake, normally with parliament house in background - hidden by smoke.
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Jim Dunn
Love the reflection.
January 3rd, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Very powerful image. Prayers that the fires are controlled soon.
January 3rd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
stay safe there, so much of our country is now gone :(
January 3rd, 2020  
Margo ace
Lovely shot Yes we do pray these fires will be put out quickly
January 3rd, 2020  
