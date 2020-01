Burning bush

This portrait is inspired by the dire situation of our wildlife from the bush fire disaster.

I deliberately made the background dark and foreboding, which I would not normally have done for a 'roo portrait.

I took this 'roo shot in one of the areas heavily impacted by the first fires (but about a year ago when all was 'well'), outside our house. Although the village was saved, the bush was destroyed, along with all in it.