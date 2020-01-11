Sign up
Photo 2032
Back in the Wide Brown Land
Too horrible and smoky to be outside taking new pictures, so here's another from our smoky visit to the Arboretum and the Wide Brown Land sculpture - showing the dry, brown and smoky landscape through the centre.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Wylie
@pusspup
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st January 2020 4:31pm
Tags
fire
smoke
bush
Sharon
ace
Love this - great perspective. Tells a story.
January 11th, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and great framing.
January 11th, 2020
