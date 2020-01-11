Previous
Back in the Wide Brown Land by pusspup
Back in the Wide Brown Land

Too horrible and smoky to be outside taking new pictures, so here's another from our smoky visit to the Arboretum and the Wide Brown Land sculpture - showing the dry, brown and smoky landscape through the centre.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

@pusspup
Sharon ace
Love this - great perspective. Tells a story.
January 11th, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and great framing.
January 11th, 2020  
