Previous
Next
Photo 2035
Drought
Even the really big trees are shedding limbs and suffering badly in this drought.
We are promised a bit of rain later this week - hoping its more than a promise!
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
4
2
Tags
tree
,
drought
Diana
ace
Great shot of this beautiful tree, so awful about the limbs though. Hope you get the much needed rain soon.
January 14th, 2020
Harbie
ace
Thinking of you all in Australia and hoping that rain comes soon!
January 14th, 2020
bkb in the city
Very dry
January 14th, 2020
Margo
ace
Very nice capture. Sad about the trees shedding their limbs
January 14th, 2020
