Previous
Next
Drought by pusspup
Photo 2035

Drought

Even the really big trees are shedding limbs and suffering badly in this drought.
We are promised a bit of rain later this week - hoping its more than a promise!
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
557% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great shot of this beautiful tree, so awful about the limbs though. Hope you get the much needed rain soon.
January 14th, 2020  
Harbie ace
Thinking of you all in Australia and hoping that rain comes soon!
January 14th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Very dry
January 14th, 2020  
Margo ace
Very nice capture. Sad about the trees shedding their limbs
January 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise