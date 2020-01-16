Previous
Got any bugs on you lady? by pusspup
Got any bugs on you lady?

The annual "snakes alive" show on at the botanic gardens has many reptiles. Wylie 2 takes along one of our pythons to show and he helps out.
This cute lizard was looking out to see what's what.
