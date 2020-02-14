Sign up
Photo 2066
More life in the fire ground
Peek a boo. This large buck was loitering around a watering station that some kind person had put out for the wild life. I'll take down some carrots for them tomorrow. After these rains, they are in a much better position now.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
fire
bush
kangaroo
Lou Ann
ace
A wonderful image.
February 14th, 2020
