More life in the fire ground by pusspup
More life in the fire ground

Peek a boo. This large buck was loitering around a watering station that some kind person had put out for the wild life. I'll take down some carrots for them tomorrow. After these rains, they are in a much better position now.
Lou Ann ace
A wonderful image.
February 14th, 2020  
