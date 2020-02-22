Sign up
Photo 2074
Little tree
Little tree upon the hill
I see you there as I walk by
And see you standing oh so still
Do I hear a great big sigh?
As you quietly watch the bipeds die.
I didn't intend to be quite so blunt with the verse, but really...what are we doing!!
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
0
0
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
21st February 2020 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
