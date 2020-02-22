Previous
Little tree by pusspup
Little tree

Little tree upon the hill
I see you there as I walk by
And see you standing oh so still
Do I hear a great big sigh?
As you quietly watch the bipeds die.

I didn't intend to be quite so blunt with the verse, but really...what are we doing!!
