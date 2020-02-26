Sign up
Photo 2078
Bath time
This little grey fantail was having a lovely bath in the fresh water I put out. Its amazing how fast they move though, so you need to be poised with a fast shutter!
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2078
photos
198
followers
205
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
14th February 2020 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bath
,
bird
,
fantail
