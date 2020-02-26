Previous
Next
Bath time by pusspup
Photo 2078

Bath time

This little grey fantail was having a lovely bath in the fresh water I put out. Its amazing how fast they move though, so you need to be poised with a fast shutter!
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
569% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise