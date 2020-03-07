Sign up
Photo 2088
Centennial walking trail
This is the route up to one tree hill, a small section of the Centennial walking trail
https://www.environment.act.gov.au/parks-conservation/parks-and-reserves/find-a-park/rural/canberra-centenary-trail.
In bottom left you can see the suburban development encroaching on the bush.
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2088
photos
198
followers
205
following
Tags
trail
,
centennial
Diana
ace
love your tree shots and processing. such a pity about all these developments, happening all over here too.
March 7th, 2020
