Centennial walking trail by pusspup
Photo 2088

Centennial walking trail

This is the route up to one tree hill, a small section of the Centennial walking trail https://www.environment.act.gov.au/parks-conservation/parks-and-reserves/find-a-park/rural/canberra-centenary-trail. In bottom left you can see the suburban development encroaching on the bush.
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
572% complete

Diana ace
love your tree shots and processing. such a pity about all these developments, happening all over here too.
March 7th, 2020  
