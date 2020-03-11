Previous
Ticao Is by pusspup
Another honeymoon attempt. This time we made it to a week before evac.
But we enjoyed it while we could. An idyllic location.
First time there’s been enough internet to post! Currently at Manila airport hoping to board a plane home tonight😷
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
MaureenPP ace
Good luck, stay safe and well, and get out fast.
March 19th, 2020  
