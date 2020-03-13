Previous
Pandanus fruit by pusspup
Pandanus fruit

The colour of this fruit on the tropical green grass was fabulous.
Will share more tropical photos with you as I catch up on the processing. Should be plenty of opportunity during the 14-day home-quarantine!
13th March 2020

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
573% complete

Diana ace
stunning close up with amazing colours and details!
March 21st, 2020  
