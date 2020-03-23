Previous
Lion fish by pusspup
Photo 2104

Lion fish

Gorgeous fish, but potentially a pest I understand.
Due to the bush fires over Christmas we didn't gt the chance to practice with the underwater camera so our hit rate was low. Still, the odd colourful shot like this one made it worth while.
Margo ace
This is a beautiful picture Fav
March 28th, 2020  
