Photo 2104
Lion fish
Gorgeous fish, but potentially a pest I understand.
Due to the bush fires over Christmas we didn't gt the chance to practice with the underwater camera so our hit rate was low. Still, the odd colourful shot like this one made it worth while.
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M2
Taken
17th March 2020 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fish
,
lion
,
underwater
Margo
ace
This is a beautiful picture Fav
March 28th, 2020
