To infinity and beyond! by pusspup
To infinity and beyond!

Apologies to Buzz Lightyear!

It was so beautiful staring out from the boat into the disappearing horizon with only a few bobbing local boats to prove that there was indeed ocean still there!
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Wylie

Junko Y ace
I love the subtle changes in color, the gently rhythmic foreground of waves, and the hint of pink in the skyline. Gorgeous!
April 1st, 2020  
Babs ace
Such a feeling of calm and serenity.
April 1st, 2020  
Louise & Ken ace
The simplicity and tranquility of this scene is truly spectacular!
April 1st, 2020  
