My fav

This has to be my favourite shot from the holiday, a very close whale shark with our dive master alongside.
the 2 bursts of bubbles gives you an idea of how fast the current was and how vast the ocean.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Mona ace
Wow, wow, wow, just wonderful. So glad you get to see the huge and most beautiful whale sharks. Brings back wonderful memories, when we met them in the Ningaloo Reef, many many years ago. Top ten experiences in my whole life. Never been happier. So I really understand why this is your fav.
April 4th, 2020  
Margo ace
Exciting stuff!!
April 4th, 2020  
Simply Amanda
This is absolutely incredible!
April 4th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
What a fantastic experience and a wonderful shot to remember it by
April 4th, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
Definitely a favourite :)
April 4th, 2020  
