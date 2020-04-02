Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2114
My fav
This has to be my favourite shot from the holiday, a very close whale shark with our dive master alongside.
the 2 bursts of bubbles gives you an idea of how fast the current was and how vast the ocean.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2114
photos
197
followers
206
following
579% complete
View this month »
2107
2108
2109
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M2
Taken
14th March 2020 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
philippines
,
whale
,
shark
Mona
ace
Wow, wow, wow, just wonderful. So glad you get to see the huge and most beautiful whale sharks. Brings back wonderful memories, when we met them in the Ningaloo Reef, many many years ago. Top ten experiences in my whole life. Never been happier. So I really understand why this is your fav.
April 4th, 2020
Margo
ace
Exciting stuff!!
April 4th, 2020
Simply Amanda
This is absolutely incredible!
April 4th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
What a fantastic experience and a wonderful shot to remember it by
April 4th, 2020
Denise Wood
ace
Definitely a favourite :)
April 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close