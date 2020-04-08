Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2120
Maggie
This bold and beautiful magpie was quite happy to sit and pose while I took his photo. Considering I only had the phone, this was quite close!
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2120
photos
198
followers
204
following
580% complete
View this month »
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
8th April 2020 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
magpie
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous. We used to get a family of magpies in our garden but the kookaburras and butcher birds took over.
April 10th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow well done, mine are so wild compared to ones in town, I never get anywhere near them
April 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close