Maggie by pusspup
Maggie

This bold and beautiful magpie was quite happy to sit and pose while I took his photo. Considering I only had the phone, this was quite close!
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Babs ace
He is gorgeous. We used to get a family of magpies in our garden but the kookaburras and butcher birds took over.
April 10th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow well done, mine are so wild compared to ones in town, I never get anywhere near them
April 10th, 2020  
