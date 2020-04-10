Previous
Serene scene by pusspup
Serene scene

The prow of our dive boat, heading back for lunch. Seems a long time ago now with all the virus shenanigans.
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that water is so lovely!
April 12th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Glorious!
April 12th, 2020  
