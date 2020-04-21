Previous
A chattering by pusspup
Photo 2133

A chattering

It seems there is no official collective noun for galahs but it is permissible to use one of the few assigned for cockatoos!
Confession time- this is 4 photos of the same bird and he was on the same rock all the time.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Wylie

@pusspup
