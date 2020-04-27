Sign up
Photo 2139
Lady Gang Gang
Messing about with old photos and dropped this lady into some background.
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
2
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2139
photos
195
followers
205
following
586% complete
View this month »
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th January 2020 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cockatoo
,
gang
Junko Y
ace
love love love !!! A gorgeous capture, and lovely processing. I wish this bird could come and live with me.
April 27th, 2020
CC Folk
ace
Fav!
April 27th, 2020
