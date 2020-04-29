Previous
Golden hour trees by pusspup
Photo 2141

Golden hour trees

These trees were just catching that magical light on our walk the other day. Just to top it off I dropped in a few 'roos photographed nearby on a previous walk.
@pusspup
Issi Bannerman ace
How nice that the 'roos could drop in by! Nice!
April 29th, 2020  
