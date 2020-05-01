Previous
Next
The black stump by pusspup
Photo 2143

The black stump

It really was an early morning in the country but I confess I did add the fog. It was a beautiful scene either way, but it was good to practice the PS skills!
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
587% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Love that old tree stump, the fog adds an eeriness to it.
May 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise