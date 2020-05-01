Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2143
The black stump
It really was an early morning in the country but I confess I did add the fog. It was a beautiful scene either way, but it was good to practice the PS skills!
1st May 2020
1st May 20
1
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2143
photos
196
followers
205
following
587% complete
View this month »
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
23rd February 2020 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
stump
Diana
ace
Love that old tree stump, the fog adds an eeriness to it.
May 1st, 2020
365 Project
