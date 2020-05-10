Previous
Evening moon by pusspup
Photo 2152

Evening moon

The last of the golden light catching the gum trees as the moon rose behind.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Wylie

@pusspup
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a pleasing image that makes :)
May 10th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful....love the light shining on the tree trunks.
May 10th, 2020  
