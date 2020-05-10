Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2152
Evening moon
The last of the golden light catching the gum trees as the moon rose behind.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2152
photos
200
followers
205
following
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th May 2020 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
tree
,
moon
,
gum
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a pleasing image that makes :)
May 10th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful....love the light shining on the tree trunks.
May 10th, 2020
