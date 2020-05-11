Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2153
bedtime in the paddock
Just caught these orange poplars with the sun moments before it disappeared behind the hills.
11th May 2020
11th May 20
9
8
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2153
photos
200
followers
205
following
2146
2147
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
Views
12
Comments
9
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
11th May 2020 4:31pm
Tags
autumn
,
sheep
Monique
ace
WoW, gorgeous light
May 11th, 2020
Annie D
ace
such beautiful light
May 11th, 2020
Dianne
Beautiful timing. Fav
May 11th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture of the stunning light...great composition
May 11th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Amazing lighting. Fav.
May 11th, 2020
Phil Sandford
ace
Love the lighting. Fav
May 11th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
wow! so glad you caught them in time. fantastic light
May 11th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Oh, I do know this is natural light and not contrived! fav
May 11th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Glorious light on those poplars & I so like the sheep grazing peacefully/ Fav
May 11th, 2020
