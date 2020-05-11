Previous
bedtime in the paddock by pusspup
bedtime in the paddock

Just caught these orange poplars with the sun moments before it disappeared behind the hills.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Monique ace
WoW, gorgeous light
May 11th, 2020  
Annie D ace
such beautiful light
May 11th, 2020  
Dianne
Beautiful timing. Fav
May 11th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of the stunning light...great composition
May 11th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Amazing lighting. Fav.
May 11th, 2020  
Phil Sandford ace
Love the lighting. Fav
May 11th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
wow! so glad you caught them in time. fantastic light
May 11th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Oh, I do know this is natural light and not contrived! fav
May 11th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Glorious light on those poplars & I so like the sheep grazing peacefully/ Fav
May 11th, 2020  
