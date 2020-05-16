Previous
Golden tree, golden hour by pusspup
Golden tree, golden hour

I had to use panorama on the phone to capture this one (I had forsaken taking the big camera on this walk). Why would I leave the camera at home during the golden hour walk?
Margo ace
It is very beautiful
May 16th, 2020  
Babs ace
Golden hour is the best time of day. Love this shot. fav.
May 16th, 2020  
Ethel ace
This invokes a love of country
May 16th, 2020  
