Previous
Next
Photo 2158
Golden tree, golden hour
I had to use panorama on the phone to capture this one (I had forsaken taking the big camera on this walk). Why would I leave the camera at home during the golden hour walk?
16th May 2020
16th May 20
3
4
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2158
photos
200
followers
205
following
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
15th May 2020 4:49pm
Tags
tree
,
golden
,
hour
Margo
ace
It is very beautiful
May 16th, 2020
Babs
ace
Golden hour is the best time of day. Love this shot. fav.
May 16th, 2020
Ethel
ace
This invokes a love of country
May 16th, 2020
