Path through the woods by pusspup
Photo 2170

Path through the woods

Taken this afternoon on a late stroll with the girlfriends. Such beautiful trees, did I mention I love trees?
28th May 2020

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely cool weather sky too :)
May 28th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
No, don't recall you ever mentioning or photographing a tree before.........ooooh my nose just grew, Pinocchio!
May 28th, 2020  
