Photo 2170
Path through the woods
Taken this afternoon on a late stroll with the girlfriends. Such beautiful trees, did I mention I love trees?
28th May 2020
28th May 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2170
photos
203
followers
206
following
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
Tags
trees
,
path
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely cool weather sky too :)
May 28th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
No, don't recall you ever mentioning or photographing a tree before.........ooooh my nose just grew, Pinocchio!
May 28th, 2020
