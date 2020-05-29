Sign up
Photo 2171
The boat ramp
Fun with drone and a lovely day out at the beach!
29th May 2020
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
Tags
beach
,
drone
Carole G
ace
I like this. My husband is a drone flyer, he keeps trying to get me to fly it, but I'm too scared of crashing
May 29th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Amazing view
May 29th, 2020
Spanner
Great image
May 29th, 2020
