A walk on the beach by pusspup
Photo 2174

A walk on the beach

The idea was to include all the things I saw on the beach during the walk. I used a rock pool to start the framing and I think there are 10 layers, so 10 photos to bring this together.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

@pusspup
