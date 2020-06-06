Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2179
Ring of bright water
Does anyone remember that movie? I know it wasn't about pelicans, but it did seem to fit somehow.
The pelicans did not like the drone so we didn't go too close but it was an interesting POV to shoot them.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2179
photos
203
followers
208
following
596% complete
View this month »
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
L1D-20c
Taken
29th May 2020 3:07pm
pelican
,
drone
Dione Giorgio
Very original picture of the pelicans. I think drone photography is very fruitful and interesting.
June 6th, 2020
