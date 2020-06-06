Previous
Ring of bright water by pusspup
Ring of bright water

Does anyone remember that movie? I know it wasn't about pelicans, but it did seem to fit somehow.
The pelicans did not like the drone so we didn't go too close but it was an interesting POV to shoot them.
Dione Giorgio
Very original picture of the pelicans. I think drone photography is very fruitful and interesting.
June 6th, 2020  
