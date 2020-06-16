Previous
Next
Galah line by pusspup
Photo 2189

Galah line

This was an experiment.
I cut out the line of galahs and used a lichen covered rock in black and white with blur as a background. I think it worked OK?
16th June 2020 16th Jun 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
599% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Fantastic! No idea how you did that, but it really worked.
June 16th, 2020  
Harbie ace
I like it! I love how the colors stand out!
June 16th, 2020  
Babs ace
I think it has worked ok too, always good to experiment.
June 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise