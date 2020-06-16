Sign up
Photo 2189
Galah line
This was an experiment.
I cut out the line of galahs and used a lichen covered rock in black and white with blur as a background. I think it worked OK?
16th June 2020
16th Jun 20
Tags
background
,
galah
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fantastic! No idea how you did that, but it really worked.
June 16th, 2020
Harbie
ace
I like it! I love how the colors stand out!
June 16th, 2020
Babs
ace
I think it has worked ok too, always good to experiment.
June 16th, 2020
