Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2200
Graffiti
Who would have thought when I opened up the file, this beautiful bark would have graffiti carved in it? I guess its an added dimension:)
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2200
photos
205
followers
213
following
602% complete
View this month »
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th June 2020 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
bark
KV
ace
It’s funny that so many times you don’t see all the details in your subject until you view it on the computer... even with the graffiti the bark has so much texture and color and is so beautiful.
June 27th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close