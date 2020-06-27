Previous
Graffiti by pusspup
Photo 2200

Graffiti

Who would have thought when I opened up the file, this beautiful bark would have graffiti carved in it? I guess its an added dimension:)
Wylie

It’s funny that so many times you don’t see all the details in your subject until you view it on the computer... even with the graffiti the bark has so much texture and color and is so beautiful.
June 27th, 2020  
