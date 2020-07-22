Sign up
Photo 2225
View over the Brindies
This is a stitchup of 3 drone shots overlooking the Brindabella ranges out of Canberra.
The dead trees are from a huge fire more than a decade ago.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2225
2225
2
1
365
L1D-20c
17th July 2020 12:08pm
theme-landscapes
