View over the Brindies by pusspup
Photo 2225

View over the Brindies

This is a stitchup of 3 drone shots overlooking the Brindabella ranges out of Canberra.
The dead trees are from a huge fire more than a decade ago.
22nd July 2020

Wylie

@pusspup
