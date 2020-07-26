Sign up
Photo 2229
Lone beauty
Unlike yesterday's pic, this forest escaped the burn and is still lovely and green after recent rains. This lovely white barked tree really stood out amongst the others so it made the shoot.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2229
photos
211
followers
218
following
Camera
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
ILCE-7M3
ILCE-7M3
Taken
17th July 2020 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
forest
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and wonderful light.
July 26th, 2020
Ethel
ace
I just love it.
July 26th, 2020
Annie D
ace
gorgeous light
July 26th, 2020
