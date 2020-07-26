Previous
Lone beauty by pusspup
Lone beauty

Unlike yesterday's pic, this forest escaped the burn and is still lovely and green after recent rains. This lovely white barked tree really stood out amongst the others so it made the shoot.
Diana
Fabulous capture and wonderful light.
July 26th, 2020  
Ethel
I just love it.
July 26th, 2020  
Annie D
gorgeous light
July 26th, 2020  
