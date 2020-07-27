Previous
Early one morning by pusspup
Early one morning

Before the mirror like surface was disturbed by a zephyr of wind.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Casablanca ace
Super still indeed. What a glorious vista
July 27th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely framing of this beautiful lake scene.
July 27th, 2020  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and reflections.
July 27th, 2020  
