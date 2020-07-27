Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2230
Early one morning
Before the mirror like surface was disturbed by a zephyr of wind.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
3
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2230
photos
211
followers
218
following
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
5th July 2020 12:11pm
theme-landscapes
Casablanca
ace
Super still indeed. What a glorious vista
July 27th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely framing of this beautiful lake scene.
July 27th, 2020
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and reflections.
July 27th, 2020
