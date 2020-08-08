Previous
Next
Rocky outcrop by pusspup
Photo 2242

Rocky outcrop

I downloaded a free version I found of silver Efex but the trouble is I have no idea how to use it! Anyway I had a bit of fun and quite like the way this one turned out.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
614% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Fav. Stunning image and great edit.
August 8th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
I love Silver Efex for black and white conversions, but it doesn't always work for me - compatibility issues with my computer I think.
August 8th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, and sorry, a lovely image of this completely natural and beautiful scene.
August 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise