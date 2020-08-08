Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2242
Rocky outcrop
I downloaded a free version I found of silver Efex but the trouble is I have no idea how to use it! Anyway I had a bit of fun and quite like the way this one turned out.
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2242
photos
211
followers
216
following
614% complete
View this month »
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th July 2020 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
silver
,
efex
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Stunning image and great edit.
August 8th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love Silver Efex for black and white conversions, but it doesn't always work for me - compatibility issues with my computer I think.
August 8th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, and sorry, a lovely image of this completely natural and beautiful scene.
August 8th, 2020
