Fairies by pusspup
Photo 2253

Fairies

I've been staying at Mum's while she needs a bit of help and went for an early walk this morning before she was up.
Amazing what you find if you keep your eyes peeled. who knew there were fairy houses in the toadstools down by the oak trees?
BoB
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
A magnificent capture with wonderful details and light. Wish the fairy were there too ;-)
August 19th, 2020  
Harbie ace
Great detailed shot!!
August 19th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Ha! Wonderful magic is all around us.
August 19th, 2020  
