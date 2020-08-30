Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2264
How different?
A shift from icy conditions one day to nearly Spring the next. A day in the country for Wylie 2 to compete in a trials (motorbike) competition.
While I took pics!
This is a pano built from merging 5 portrait shots then trimmed.
BoB.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
30th August 2020 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
country
,
trials
Casablanca
ace
Wow, complete contrast to the snow!
August 30th, 2020
