Photo 2271
Aerial view of the channel opening
This gives you a really good idea of the lake system and the recent opening to the ocean. Our house has just slipped off the right hand edge of the shot.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Album
365
Camera
L1D-20c
Taken
2nd September 2020 4:49pm
fun
are
drones
Clare Gadsby
ace
absolutely love your drone shots. the scope and sweeps and curves and then those gentle lilac hills in the background mmmm
September 6th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
You are having fun with that drone! Super shot of the landscape
September 6th, 2020
