Aerial view of the channel opening by pusspup
Aerial view of the channel opening

This gives you a really good idea of the lake system and the recent opening to the ocean. Our house has just slipped off the right hand edge of the shot.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

@pusspup
Clare Gadsby ace
absolutely love your drone shots. the scope and sweeps and curves and then those gentle lilac hills in the background mmmm
September 6th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
You are having fun with that drone! Super shot of the landscape
September 6th, 2020  
