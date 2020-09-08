Lyrebird

One of the very few upsides of our apocalyptic fires last Christmas was that with the destruction of habitat, 3 juvenile lyre birds have moved in to the gully near our house. Such a rare and wonderful thing to have them so close. I managed to get one sharp shot of these shy and elusive birds but the background was rubbish, so I've transposed it with other backgrounds and textures.

For non-Aussies, these are amazing birds which can mimic any sound and woo their girlfriends with their vocabulary. The long tail can be raised like a peacock up over their back - like a lyre.

Apart from that they are a rather dull brown bird :)