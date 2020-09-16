Previous
A quieter image by pusspup
A quieter image

The fence disappearing off into the hills rather attracted me and the texture of the tussock grass was sort of interesting. I hope you think so too!
16th September 2020

Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful ..love old fences..this view stretches on & on & on....love it.
September 16th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
A lovely wonky line of rickety fence. Nicely seen.
September 16th, 2020  
