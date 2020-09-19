Sign up
Photo 2284
Farm treasure
Rust!
I had a lovely time taking pics while Wylie 2 was off competing in his trials bike comp. these old farms that generously host the comp almost always have treasures for photography!
Bob
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
2
0
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
30th August 2020 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rust
,
farm
,
iron
Margo
ace
Great rust find!!
September 19th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
If Wylie 2 is on his bike, then you must be Wylie1? I think you go well together!
September 19th, 2020
