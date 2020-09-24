Sign up
Photo 2289
Through the eye of the needle
Another shot at Square Rock.
There was a fellow abseiling from here. He looked very fit but his girl friend seemed less sure about it and supervised from up here!
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
3
1
365
ILCE-7M3
19th September 2020 1:34pm
rock
square
Casablanca
ace
Brilliant!
September 24th, 2020
