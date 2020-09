Wait a minute Mr. Postman

We've taken a couple of days to drive around the local country to see the Canola in flower - because we can.

Not the best weather, as you can see, and this was the better of the two days!

We have a bit of a thing about country post boxes as some of you with long memories might recall. I hope you enjoy our fixation too.

Apologies for lack of comment yesterday but the wifi in our accommodation didn't work.