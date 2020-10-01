Previous
Salvation Jane by pusspup
Salvation Jane

This bumper year of cropping and weeds has brought some great purple fields as well as the yellow ones.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Wylie

Lou Ann ace
I’m still amazed that this purple flower is a weed. This is a lovely scene.
October 1st, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful..
October 1st, 2020  
