Photo 2296
Salvation Jane
This bumper year of cropping and weeds has brought some great purple fields as well as the yellow ones.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
jane
,
salvation
,
paterson's
,
curse.
Lou Ann
ace
I’m still amazed that this purple flower is a weed. This is a lovely scene.
October 1st, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful..
October 1st, 2020
