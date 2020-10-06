Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2301
Canola kaleidoscope
I rather liked the contrast of the red road against the yellow canola, and I like it even more with a bit of jiggery pokery kaleidoscope tinkering.
Drones are fun!
BOB
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2301
photos
209
followers
220
following
630% complete
View this month »
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
L1D-20c
Taken
24th September 2020 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kaleidoscope
,
drone
,
canola
Diana
ace
It certainly made for a wonderful image, lovely colour, shapes and lines.
October 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close