Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2377
beach dreaming
A case of WYWH! Raced home from the beach to get in ahead of border shut downs only to have the Government revise the areas affected. Ah well, home safe anyway.
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2377
photos
208
followers
223
following
651% complete
View this month »
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th December 2020 7:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
So calm and soothing, this is wonderful!
December 21st, 2020
Babs
ace
Glad you got home safely. I think the motto for this Christmas is 'All planning is flexible'. A friend of mine was planning on flying to Melbourne for Christmas but it has just been cancelled because she spent a day on the Central Coast on the 12 December. Even though her Covid test was negative her flight was cancelled. Another friend was going to Sydney to his relatives in Sydney for Christmas and that has been cancelled too. This afternoon though I have contacted both of them because they both live alone and they are coming to our house for Christmas Day instead now. All ended well even though not what we all planned originally.
December 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close