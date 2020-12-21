Previous
beach dreaming by pusspup
beach dreaming

A case of WYWH! Raced home from the beach to get in ahead of border shut downs only to have the Government revise the areas affected. Ah well, home safe anyway.
aikiuser (jenn) ace
So calm and soothing, this is wonderful!
December 21st, 2020  
Babs ace
Glad you got home safely. I think the motto for this Christmas is 'All planning is flexible'. A friend of mine was planning on flying to Melbourne for Christmas but it has just been cancelled because she spent a day on the Central Coast on the 12 December. Even though her Covid test was negative her flight was cancelled. Another friend was going to Sydney to his relatives in Sydney for Christmas and that has been cancelled too. This afternoon though I have contacted both of them because they both live alone and they are coming to our house for Christmas Day instead now. All ended well even though not what we all planned originally.
December 21st, 2020  
