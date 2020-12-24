Previous
Merry Christmas! by pusspup
Photo 2380

Merry Christmas!

Hooray, thanks to Adobe and my persistence, my LR is back up and running. Big lesson, don't backup your LR catalogue to the cloud (One Drive or Google Drive).
Wishing you all a lovely day tomorrow and making the most of a remote Christmas for many.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
652% complete

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous. Have a lovely day tomorrow too.
December 24th, 2020  
