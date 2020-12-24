Sign up
Photo 2380
Merry Christmas!
Hooray, thanks to Adobe and my persistence, my LR is back up and running. Big lesson, don't backup your LR catalogue to the cloud (One Drive or Google Drive).
Wishing you all a lovely day tomorrow and making the most of a remote Christmas for many.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2380
photos
208
followers
223
following
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
9th November 2020 11:31am
Tags
christmas
,
meerkat
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous. Have a lovely day tomorrow too.
December 24th, 2020
