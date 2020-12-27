Previous
Coastal fairy land by pusspup
Photo 2383

Coastal fairy land

Looks like we stumbled upon a coastal fairy house in a gum tree ravaged by fire that has made a come back with a vengeance!
The local fauna is keeping a close eye on the rebuild!
27th December 2020

Babs
Oh isn't this a magical sight after the fires. The fairies will be safe with the galahs guarding them and they can have kangaroo rides too. fav
December 27th, 2020  
